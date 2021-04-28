      Weather Alert

Tornado watch in effect north and west of San Antonio, softball-sized hail and heavy rain also possible

Dennis Foley
Apr 28, 2021 @ 4:13pm
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A tornado watch is in effect for counties north and west of San Antonio until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch area includes the counties of: Bandera, Blanco, Frio, Kendall, Medina and areas to the north and west.

 

The National Weather Service said the primary threat Wednesday night will be an isolated tornado in the watch area and the potential for very large hail — up to softball-sized hail.

This threat will transition overnight into heavy rainfall that will bring on average two to four inches of rain, though some areas could see up to six inches of rain.  The biggest rain totals are expected to be in Kerr and Gillespie counties.

