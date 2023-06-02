Tornado Watch issued for areas west-northwest of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for a Tornado Watch for portions of the Edwards Plateau and Rio Grande Plains through 11 p.m. Friday night.

Forecasters say there could be damaging winds of up to 75 mph and tornadoes could form in the region during the next several hours.

Thunderstorms in these areas are not expected to maintain severe strength as they glide further east of the watch zone.

More updated weather information will passed along when possible.