      Weather Alert

Tornado watch issued for Greater San Antonio area

Katy Barber
May 18, 2021 @ 2:47pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the area until 9 p.m.

The watch includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Atascosa and Wilson counties as well as areas to the East and North East.

Scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph and lime-sized hail are possible with this storm.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for Bexar County and many surrounding counties until 1 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service says the affected areas could see an additional three to seven inches of rainfall or more through that time.

A watch means conditions are favorable for a storm to produce tornado or flash floods but there is no imminent threat. A warning means to stay home and seek shelter.

Stay up to date with KTSA Accuweather.

TAGS
AccuWeather Severe Weather
Popular Posts
Kate Brown’s New Announcement To Oregon ‘Your Body, My Choice’
Dallas, San Antonio and Oklahoma City to face 'nasty' severe weather
Trey Welcomes Slow Joe To Neanderthal Land
MIT graduate accused of murdering Yale student is arrested in Alabama by US Marshals
Supreme Court declines case over racial slur in workplace