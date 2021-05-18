Tornado watch issued for Greater San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the area until 9 p.m.
The watch includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Atascosa and Wilson counties as well as areas to the East and North East.
Scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph and lime-sized hail are possible with this storm.
A flash flood watch is also in effect for Bexar County and many surrounding counties until 1 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service says the affected areas could see an additional three to seven inches of rainfall or more through that time.
A watch means conditions are favorable for a storm to produce tornado or flash floods but there is no imminent threat. A warning means to stay home and seek shelter.
