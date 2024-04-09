Severe Thunderstorm Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas northeast of San Antonio.

Through 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Austin, Georgetown and much of the I-35 Corridor are urged to be weather-aware as thunderstorms develop in the region.

Areas appearing in pink in the map above fall within the Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Most of South Central Texas is experiencing an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. Much of the I-35 Corridor, and as far west as Fredericksburg, are at a Level 3 out of 5 risk assessment. San Antonio, Boerne and Kerrville remain at Level 2.