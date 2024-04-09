KTSA KTSA Logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels

By Christian Blood
April 9, 2024 11:05AM CDT
Share
Severe Thunderstorm Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels
National Weather Service (March 9, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas northeast of San Antonio.

Through 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Austin, Georgetown and much of the I-35 Corridor are urged to be weather-aware as thunderstorms develop in the region.

Areas appearing in pink in the map above fall within the Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Most of South Central Texas is experiencing an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. Much of the I-35 Corridor, and as far west as Fredericksburg, are at a Level 3 out of 5 risk assessment. San Antonio, Boerne and Kerrville remain at Level 2.

National Weather Service – Severe weather risk map (April 4, 2024)

 

More about:
I-35 Corridor
New Braunfels
San Antonio
Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Popular Posts

1

Severe thunderstorms likely through Tuesday night
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies victim of drive-by shooting on San Antonio's West Side
3

Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph to host Great Texas Airshow
4

SAPD: Driver hit by a truck, dies on I-10 while trying to catch his dogs after they get out of his disabled vehicle
5

SAPD: Teen recovering after shooting himself in hand