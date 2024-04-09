KTSA KTSA Logo

Tornado Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels included

By Christian Blood
April 9, 2024 11:05AM CDT
Share
Tornado Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels included
National Weather Service (March 4, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for areas northeast of San Antonio.

Through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, New Braunfels, Austin and Georgetown are urged to be weather-aware as thunderstorms develop in the region.

Areas appearing in yellow in the map above fall within the Tornado Watch. Earlier on Tuesday morning, a Tornado Warning was called in a smaller area that included Burnet, but this has already expired.

Most of South Central Texas is experiencing an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. Much of the I-35 Corridor, and as far west as Fredericksburg, are at a Level 3 out of 5 risk assessment. San Antonio, Boerne and Kerrville remain at Level 2.

National Weather Service – Severe weather risk map (April 4, 2024)

 

More about:
I-35 Corridor
New Braunfels
San Antonio
tornado watch

Popular Posts

1

Severe thunderstorms likely through Tuesday night
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies victim of drive-by shooting on San Antonio's West Side
3

Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph to host Great Texas Airshow
4

SAPD: Teen recovering after shooting himself in hand
5

SAPD: Driver hit by a truck, dies on I-10 while trying to catch his dogs after they get out of his disabled vehicle