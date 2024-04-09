Tornado Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels included

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for areas northeast of San Antonio.

Through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, New Braunfels, Austin and Georgetown are urged to be weather-aware as thunderstorms develop in the region.

Areas appearing in yellow in the map above fall within the Tornado Watch. Earlier on Tuesday morning, a Tornado Warning was called in a smaller area that included Burnet, but this has already expired.

Most of South Central Texas is experiencing an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. Much of the I-35 Corridor, and as far west as Fredericksburg, are at a Level 3 out of 5 risk assessment. San Antonio, Boerne and Kerrville remain at Level 2.