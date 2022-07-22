      Weather Alert

Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals

Associated Press
Jul 22, 2022 @ 10:30am
FILE - Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Auburn, Ala. Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Uvalde school massacre in May. The donation was previously anonymous but Jackson told The Associated Press this week he felt compelled to support the victims' families after the loss of so many children. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

By JIM VERTUNO Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former sports superstar Bo Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the Uvalde school massacre in May.

Jackson’s rare success in pro football and baseball made him one of the greatest athletes of his generation.

The donation was previously anonymous, but Jackson told The Associated Press Wednesday that he felt compelled to support the victims’ families after the loss of so many children.

He says he felt a personal connection to the city he’s driven through many times. Jackson flew to Uvalde in the days after the shooting, met briefly with Governor Abbott and wrote a $170,000 check for the assistance fund.

Uvalde has been a regular stop for a bite to eat or groceries before a long drive farther west to visit a friend’s ranch on hunting trips.

 

