Tow truck driver rescues Harris County constable from burning patrol vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A wrecker driver in Houston is being called a hero after pulling a law enforcement officer out of a burning patrol vehicle.
It happened at around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday when a Harris County Deputy Constable had stopped her patrol vehicle in the shoulder of the highway.
That’s when a utility truck slammed into her, pushing the vehicle into a retaining wall. The impact caused the vehicle to burst into flames with the Constable trapped inside.
A wrecker driver named Richard just happened to be driving by when he heard a loud crash, then an explosion.
After stopping his wrecker, Richard ran to the burning patrol vehicle, searching frantically for the inured constable.
Richard tried opening the doors but they were locked.
It was then that he saw the constable’s hand pull back an air bag as thick smoke filled the vehicle. Richard began punching the window but wasn’t able to shatter it. So he ran back to his wrecker for a tire iron, using the tool to break into the patrol vehicle then pulling the constable out.
But the ordeal wasn’t quite over. Ammunition kept inside the patrol vehicle started going off as they walked away from the burning vehicle.
Richard, the constable and the workers in the truck that hit her all ducked for cover. None of the them were hurt by the exploding ammo.
However, the constable and two of the men in the truck that hit her patrol vehicle were brought to a hospital with what are called non-life threatening injuries.
As far as Richard is concerned, he tells the TV station he’s no hero. He says he was trying to help a fellow human being.
Police are investigating the crash.