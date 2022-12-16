Tower of the Americas in line for millions in renovations starting in 2024

Detail view of the Tower of the Americas in San Antonio's Hemisfair Park.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — At 750 feet tall, Tower of the Americas can expect significant renovations once a contract is awarded in the summer of 2023.

The City of San Antonio says $11.72 million dollars in upgrades and repairs are needed, and this will mark the most significant overhaul of the tower since it opened in 1968 for the World’s Fair.

With work set to begin in 2024, a focus will be the tower’s observation deck where mechanical support systems, crawl spaces and plumbing will be addressed.

San Antonio applied for funding of the project this year in a bond measure.

The deadline for bidding is January 10, 2023.