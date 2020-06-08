Tower of the Americas, other San Antonio buildings lit in gold and crimson for George Floyd
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio announced Monday it will be joining other cities in lighting several buildings Monday night to honor George Floyd.
The city will put the colors on the Tower of the Americas, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the Frost Bank Tower, the marquee on the Alamodome, and the consolidated rental car facility at San Antonio International Airport.
The colors will be displayed starting at 8:15 p.m. The colors were chosen to represent Houston’s Jack Yates High School, where Floyd had graduated.
“We are happy to be part of this effort organized by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the African American Mayors Association,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
The city said Houston mayor Sylvester Turner personally requested that San Antonio join the effort.