Toyota extends temporary plant closure schedule
MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) Toyota is further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including the facility in San Antonio’s South Side.
The company cites the COVID-19 pandemic and a decline in vehicle demand in its decision to close the manufacturing facilities through April 17, resuming production on April 20.
“Our service parts operations and finished vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate in order to continue meeting the needs of our customers,” stated a press release from Toyota. “We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner,” said a press release from the company.