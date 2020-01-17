Toyota moving Sequoia production to San Antonio
Photo: Toyota USA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Toyota will be switching out the models its San Antonio plant will be producing.
Toyota USA announced Friday Toyota Texas will start producing the Toyota Sequoia in 2022 while also continuing to produce the Toyota Tundra.
It will stop producing the Toyota Tacoma by late 2021. That production will move to Mexico, which has been building the line in Baja California since 2004. The company’s Guanajuato facility started building the model this past December.
Toyota’s Indiana plant had been producing the Toyota Sequoia, but will now produce the Toyota Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, and Toyota Sienna.
Toyota announced last year it is investing $391 million for multi-vehicle production capabilities at its San Antonio plant, which is capable of producing 208,000 vehicles every year.