      Weather Alert

Toyota moving Sequoia production to San Antonio

Dennis Foley
Jan 17, 2020 @ 2:34pm
Photo: Toyota USA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Toyota will be switching out the models its San Antonio plant will be producing.

Toyota USA announced Friday Toyota Texas will start producing the Toyota Sequoia in 2022 while also continuing to produce the Toyota Tundra.

It will stop producing the Toyota Tacoma by late 2021.  That production will move to Mexico, which has been building the line in Baja California since 2004.  The company’s Guanajuato facility started building the model this past December.

Toyota’s Indiana plant had been producing the Toyota Sequoia, but will now produce the Toyota Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, and Toyota Sienna.

Toyota announced last year it is investing $391 million for multi-vehicle production capabilities at its San Antonio plant, which is capable of producing 208,000 vehicles every year.

TAGS
Toyota
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP