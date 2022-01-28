      Weather Alert

Toyota production in San Antonio temporarily cut back

In this Nov. 15, 2006 file photo, a Toyota Tundra is inspected during the final stages of assembly at the Toyota Manufacturing Texas, Inc. in San Antonio. Toyota on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Toyota production facility on the southside of San Antonio was spared production cuts seen globally over the two years — until this week.

Toyota Motor North America said in a statement Friday the temporary cuts are related to supply chain shortages and COVID-19, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The projected production reduction for the month of February is reportedly between 25,000 to 30,000 vehicles.

The company said they will be making an adjustment to the production schedule from two shifts per day down to one and the change will be reassessed on a weekly basis, Toyota said.

A second shift at the plant will remain that is focused on training and maintenance.

The change is not expected to affect employment, KENS reports.

In August, Toyota stopped production at all North American plants except for the facility in San Antonio. The Southside plant remained in service as the sole producer for the Tundra and Sequoia model vehicles.

