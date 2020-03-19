Toyota temporarily shuts down production in San Antonio and across North America
MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Toyota is extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including the manufacturing facility in San Antonio’s South Side. The plants will be shut down March 23 through April 3, and will resume production April 6.
“To support our plant team members, Toyota will continue to offer full pay during this ten-day shutdown period,” said a statement from Toyota. “The action is being taken to protect the health and safety of our employees, key stakeholders and communities, as well as a result of the significant market decline due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Toyota’s service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.”