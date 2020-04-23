Toyota to restart production at North American plants next week
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Toyota Motor North America said it intends to slowly restart production at its facilities beginning next week.
In a statement, the company said it intends to restart operations at all of its North American facilities in compliance with health and safety guidelines and orders. The company said it has implemented new protocols to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus at its plants.
Toyota said its production will gradually ramp up production as it monitors vehicle demand.