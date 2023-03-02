KTSA KTSA Logo

Tracking Taxpayer Dollars: Is the Biden Administration Monitoring Billions Sent to Ukraine?

By Lars Larson
March 2, 2023 2:19PM CST
Is the Biden administration keeping track of the billions of tax dollars sent to Ukraine? And how many more hundreds of billions of American taxpayer money should go into this Ukraine war? For more information, Lars speaks with Congressman Matt Gaetz, the U.S. representative for Florida’s 1st congressional district. During a House Armed Services Committee hearing on U.S. military support to Ukraine, Representative Matt Gaetz questioned Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch on whether the Biden administration is conducting proper oversight to ensure military equipment is reaching the intended recipients in Ukraine. The United States has contributed over $113 billion in military aid and equipment to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict with Russia. Inspector General Storch did not provide a clear answer to Gaetz’s questioning. Additionally, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated that Americans have a “duty” to defend Ukraine’s borders.

 

 

