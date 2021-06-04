      Weather Alert

Tractor trailer with more than 60 illegal immigrants inside found in Southwest Bexar County

Don Morgan
Jun 4, 2021 @ 7:15am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There was a heavy law enforcement presence in Southwest Bexar County Friday morning where a possible case of human smuggling has been uncovered.

At around 2 A.M., police were tipped off by witnesses who heard banging coming from a trailer being hauled by a truck.

When police arrived on the scene on Quesenberry Road, the immigrants scattered. A helicopter was used to search the area.

So far, nearly 30 people have been detained and authorities are searching for more. None of them are children.

Police say the trailer came from Laredo and it was air conditioned but some of the immigrants were dehydrated.

The driver has not been located.

The case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

