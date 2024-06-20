KTSA KTSA Logo

Traffic Advisory: TxDOT says Eastbound Loop 1604 closed at I-10 this weekend

By Don Morgan
June 20, 2024 8:04AM CDT
Map: TxDOT

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — TxDOT says another round of road closures will impact weekend motorists on the Northwest Side.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, the main lanes of Eastbound Loop 1604 at the I-10 interchange will be closed.

The main lanes of of I-10 and Westbound Loop 1604 will remain open.

Other closures will include:

Loop 1604 Eastbound Mainlanes from Vance Jackson Road Exit Ramp to Lockhill Selma Road Entrance Ramp

Loop 1604 Westbound Mainlanes at the I-10 Interchange – Left Lane Only

Loop 1604 Eastbound Exit Ramp to I-10 Eastbound

I-10 Westbound Exit Ramp to Loop 1604 Eastbound

Loop 1604 Westbound Exit Ramp to I-10 Westbound

I-10 Eastbound Collector-Distributor at the Loop 1604 Interchange

Cloverleaf Ramps from Loop 1604 Westbound to I-10 Eastbound and I-10 Eastbound to Loop 1604 Eastbound

I-10 Westbound Frontage Road between Loop 1604 Westbound Frontage Road and the La Cantera Exit Ramp (Friday, Saturday and Sunday Nights only)

The closures, part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, are weather permitting and the impacted roads will reopen Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Looking ahead, TxDOT says they have no major construction closures scheduled during the July 4th holiday.

