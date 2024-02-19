Traffic Alert: TxDOT begins SL 368 improvement project in San Antonio

Traffic cones on road with electronic arrow pointing to the right to divert traffic and white car in distance.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation is ramping up construction on the SL 368 (Broadway) Improvement Project.

Now through February 25, TxDOT will implement alternating lane closures on southbound SL 368 (Broadway) Burr Road to Hildebrand Avenue in the city of San Antonio. These closures are part of continued construction on the SL 368 (Broadway) project that includes $10.5 million of improvements to repair and resurface the roadway, upgrade curbs and sidewalks, add ADA accessibility to intersections, and improve traffic and pedestrian signals from Roy Smith to Burr Road.

You can expect periodic traffic shifts, lanes closures, and detours during the project. TxDOT reminds you to pay attention in the work zone and watch for workers and heavy equipment.

Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present.

Closures for this project will be ongoing.

All construction lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

Stay connected on TxDOT San Antonio’s X feed, @TxDOTSanAntonio, or the Go Ahead! Blog for ongoing construction and traffic updates.