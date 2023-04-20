KTSA KTSA Logo

Traffic delays in East Bexar County caused by tanker truck hitting concrete barrier

By Don Morgan
April 20, 2023 9:27AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic was tied up in East Bexar County Thursday morning when a tanker truck crashed.

The truck driver hit a concrete barrier while trying to turn onto the access road of IH-10 West from FM 1518.

Inside the tank, a non-harzardous liquid sulfur which began leaking. It may take some time to move the truck as crews will likely allow the contents inside the tank to leak out before they try lifting it off the barrier.

The main lanes of IH-10 are passing through the area with no delays but the access road at 1518 will experience some backups until the truck is moved.

No injuries have been reported.

 

More about:
east side
FM 1518
IH 10
San Antonio
Schertz

