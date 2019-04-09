Traffic patterns through a Cibolo construction zone to change

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As work to improve a busy intersection in Cibolo continues some changes are going to be made to traffic patterns.

Starting Monday the 15th, traffic lanes will shift to the east side of Cibolo Valley Drive at the 1103 intersection.

Crews are going to relocate the barricades and signs but the intersection will stay open during the process.

They plan on holding off on making the change until after the morning rush.

The driveways for the CVS pharmacy and a strip mall that are used to enter Cibolo Valley Drive will remain closed.

The improvement project, which started late last year, should be completed in July.