Traffic stopped on IH-35 in Schertz while crews clear major crash

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and traffic is moving through the area.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A major crash has created a huge headache for morning commuters.
A delivery truck has rolled onto it’s side on IH-35 at Cibolo Valley Drive near Schertz.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated and police are urging drivers to stay away from the area until they can clear up the crash scene.
Traffic in both lanes of 35 is backed up for several miles and there is no time table as to when you will be able to pass through the area.
