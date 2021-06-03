      Weather Alert

Traffic stopped on IH-35 in Schertz while crews clear major crash

Don Morgan
Jun 3, 2021 @ 8:12am
ALPHA
Standard road signs, digital flashing arrows and traffic cones direct all traffic into the left lane on a road construction site.

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and traffic is moving through the area.

 

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A major crash has created a huge headache for morning commuters.

A delivery truck has rolled onto it’s side on IH-35 at Cibolo Valley Drive near Schertz.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated and police are urging drivers to stay away from the area until they can clear up the crash scene.

Traffic in both lanes of 35 is backed up for several miles and there is no time table as to when you will be able to pass through the area.

We will let you know when the road is open. For live traffic updates tune into 550 KTSA and FM 107.1.

TAGS
IH-35 crash San Antonio
Popular Posts
14-year-old boy will be tried as adult for allegedly stabbing teen girl 114 times
What to know if your employer requires vaccinations: federal legal protections
Air Force Lieutenant surprises her kids at McAndrew Elementary in Boerne
12-year-old fights to make restrooms more accessible to people with disabilities
Paul Ryan slams Trump in speech about future of Republican Party
Connect With Us Listen To Us On