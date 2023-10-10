Trial reset for man accused of killing baby daughter, attacking ex-wife and other child

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A judge is resetting the trial date for the man accused of killing his baby girl in April.

KENS 5 reports the trial of Stephen Clare, 50, is reset 90 days for additional records to be gathered.

Clare is charged with murdering 11-month-old Willow Clare, shooting his ex-wife and stabbing their other child. His charges include capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A day of remembrance will take place Tuesday evening at 6:15 p.m. for Willow Clare. ‘Walk for Willow’ will be happening at 1507 Haskin Drive before reaching the scene of the violence, 547 Robinhood Place.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has yet to decide if it will pursue the death penalty in the case.