Train blasts through truck carrying wind turbine propeller through Luling

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A Union Pacific train crashed into a truck hauling a wind turbine propeller in Luling Sunday afternoon.
Witness videos show the truck was turning north onto Magnolia Avenue from Pierce Street to continue its journey along U.S. 183 through the town at around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.
The truck appeared to be stopped on the tracks as it was navigating the turn. Witness video shows the railroad crossing arms then start lowering onto the propeller as the hauling team then began to scurry to get the payload off the tracks.
Despite their efforts, the train, blasting its horn, plowed into the propeller and caused the truck to warp and then overturn.
Luling police told KTSA News there was significant damage done to the two Union Pacific engines at the front of the train. No injuries were reported.
The railroad crossing and intersection were closed for about seven hours as crews worked to clear the scene and the railroad brought in new engines to move the train.
The investigation continues.