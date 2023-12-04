KTSA KTSA Logo

Train hits man in wheelchair crossing tracks, SAPD

By Christian Blood
December 4, 2023 5:17AM CST
Flashing lights on a police car.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in a wheelchair is recovering in the hospital after the San Antonio Police Department says he was hit by a train while crossing the tracks.

Investigators say the man was hit west of downtown around 1 a.m. near West Commerce and South Salado.

SAPD says the man was taken to the hospital where at last report he was in stable condition.

It is not clear why the man was crossing as a train was approaching.

Police continue the investigation.

