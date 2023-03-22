Train slams into 18 wheeler stuck on railroad tracks in Schertz

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another incident of a train slamming into an 18 wheeler at a busy intersection in Schertz.

It happened Tuesday morning at the Schertz Parkway/FM 78 intersection.

The truck that was hauling a pickup on a trailer got hung up on the high center as it crossed the tracks.

Motorists, including the truck driver who saw what was about to happen called 9-1-1.

But there wasn’t enough time to stop an oncoming train.

The Union Pacific train slammed into the stuck truck, sending debris in several directions.

While there was a big mess to clear up and a major traffic headache during the morning commute, nobody was hurt.

Prior to Tuesday’s collision, the most recent incident happened less than a mile away on those same tracks. It was last September when an 18 wheeler got stuck on the tracks at FM 78 and 1st street and was hit by a train.

A few years earlier, a similar crash took place a few miles North at intersection in Cibolo.

Tuesday’s crash was caught on video by a motorist who was waiting at a red light at the intersection.