Train slams into truck stuck on tracks in Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s happened again.

A train slams into a truck stuck on train tracks along FM 78 in Guadalupe County.

The latest crash happened Wednesday morning in Cibolo. A woman was driving a big rig and as she tried to cross the tracks at Haeckerville Road, the trailer got hung up.

Her husband was with her in the truck but had fallen asleep. The woman was trying to free the truck when she noticed the train.

She woke her husband and the couple jumped out moments before the train slammed into the truck. The impact forced the truck several yards down the tracks and debris was scattered throughout the area.

The train was damaged in the crash as well.

No injuries are reported but there will be some traffic headaches. The intersection was closed while the clean up was underway.

It was just last month that a similar crash took place a few miles away in Schertz.