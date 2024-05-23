Transportation Advisory Board recommends city keep carriage rides in downtown San Antonio

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Those horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio are getting some support from the Transportation Advisory Board.

Some city council members want the carriage companies to ride off into the sunset, but the Transportation Advisory Board (TAB) wants to pull the reins on ban.

KSAT-12 reports the board has voted that city council should consider keeping the carriage rides downtown.

The move to ban the rides was started by District 2 council member Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and Phyllis Viagran who represents District 3.

They have requested that the carriages be phased out of the downtown area and replaced by pedicabs and electric carriages.

McKee-Rodriguez suggested moving them to one of the city’s parks or another area where they won’t run on city streets.

The vote of support from TAB doesn’t mean city council has to keep the carriage rides in place. It simply a recommendation to consider letting them continue.

The city has issued carriage ride permits since 1865.