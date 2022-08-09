Tree trimming solicitor, accomplices burglarize Castle Hills home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Castle Hills police are investigating a burglary involving a door-to-door solicitor.
Police said a man went to an elderly resident’s house to solicit tree trimming work on the property.
The man, who Shavano Park police said was dressed in business attire and said he was from New York, convinced the homeowner to go to the backyard under the premise that he can show what work they can do.
While they were in the backyard, two other suspects went into the house and burglarized it.
Shavano Park police said the suspect was driving a white SUV.
Castle Hills police said someone knocks on your door with a similar description and wants to talk to you in your backyard, you are asked to call police.
Shavano Park police said solicitors in that city are required to have a permit, which they are required to display.