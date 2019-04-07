Trey Ware: It’s As Bad As I’ve Ever seen

Cough, cough, sneeze, sneeze.

There’s no escaping oak pollen. It is everywhere with a vengeance. In 55 years here it’s as bad as I’ve ever seen.

Have you spent all your free time lately sweeping, blowing, washing, bagging, and mulching?

And if you have a pool you are undoubtedly brushing and skimming like mad-men and women.

And as you work your tale off trying to stay ahead of it more is falling in your hair.

And your car is so unrecognizable you must look at pictures to remember what color it is.

What is that thick film on your face and forget about breathing. Yuck.

And so, we will spend the next few days washing and scrubbing to remove stains from the deck and driveway.

I guess it’s all part of living in paradise.

People up north shovel snow for months – we shovel oak pollen for a couple of weeks. I think we got the better end of the deal.

Achoo. More Zyrtec please.

With as bad as this is, I still wouldn’t trade it. Sure, it’s a pain for a while, but it’s a small price to pay to live in the best place in the greatest state in the union.

I love you San Antonio, and God bless Texas.

Sniffle.