KTSA KTSA Logo

Trey Ware Quickie: A Memorial Day Message from a Lifetime Patriot!

By Elaine Rodriguez
May 26, 2023 4:50AM CDT
Share

Popular Posts

1

Man in his 20's dead after shots are fired during fight at San Antonio nightclub
2

Heavy rain possible through Tuesday for San Antonio, Hill Country
3

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers ask for help in identifying suspected bank robber
4

Bexar County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
5

Capital murder suspect one of 4 arrested after police standoff on Northeast Side