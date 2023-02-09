KTSA KTSA Logo

Trey Ware Quickie: Jackass Joe, As a Senator for Delaware, Introduced a Bill to Sunset Social Security and Medicare 4 Times

By Elaine Rodriguez
February 9, 2023 5:33AM CST
https://nypost.com/2023/02/08/biden-supported-sunsetting-all-federal-programs-including-social-security-and-medicare-as-a-young-senator/

 

Foxnews reports:

 

In 1975, when Biden was a senator for Delaware, he introduced legislation to sunset all federal programs, including Social Security and Medicare. Joe pushed a bill requiring all federal programs to sunset after four years.

 

Read article: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-introduced-bill-sunset-all-federal-programs-including-social-security

 

“Biden doubled down on his legislation in the ’90s, saying on the Senate floor that his bill would affect Social Security.

“When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social Security, as well,” Biden said. “I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant veterans’ benefits.”

 

“I meant every single solitary thing in the federal government,” he said. “And I not only tried it once, I tried it twice, I tried it a third time, and I tried it a fourth time.”

