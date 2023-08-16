News
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Weekend Programming
Bob Webster
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
Texas News Radio
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Ways to Listen
Watch KTSA
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
KTSA
Listen
Ware and Rima
7:00am - 9:00am
News
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Weekend Programming
Bob Webster
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
Texas News Radio
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Ways to Listen
Watch KTSA
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
/
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
KTSA Shows
Ware and Rima
Trey Ware Quickie: Joe Hates Americans
By
Elaine Rodriguez
Recent articles by Elaine Rodriguez
TUNE IN AT 7:20AM WHERE TREY WARE SPEAKS TO SHERIFF SALAZAR ON ANAQUA SPRINGS DEATHS
RSVP here for city manager public forum
Covington students speak out
Trey Ware: Robert Francis Wants You To Know This
Trey Ware: This Slate article says it all
View More
August 16, 2023 4:24AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube
More about:
AM 550
Biden
ktsa
trey ware
Trump
Popular Posts
1
Body found on floating border barrier between Texas and Mexico
2
New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
3
Baby abandoned outside church, police search for those who left him
4
TxDOT: Highway closure will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend
5
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police
You Might Also Like
San Antonio News
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police
San Antonio News
New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
San Antonio News
TxDOT: Highway closure will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend