Trey Ware Quickie: San Antonio Police searching for two people who attacked elderly man at North Star Mall
February 14, 2024 5:15AM CST
On January 27th, 2024 the victim was getting on the escalator in the Dillard’s store at North Star Mall , when the suspect comes from behind and throws him down the metal escalator steps. The victim’s head impacted the steps and caused severe injuries to his whole body. The female suspect stood over the victim after he was thrown to the escalator ground.
Neither suspect rendered aid and immediately left the location.
Any information leading to the identities of the suspects can be provided to the SAPD Homicide Unit at (210)207-7635.
https://www.ktsa.com/san-antonio-police-searching-for-two-people-after-elderly-man-thrown-down-an-escalator-at-north-star-mall-2/
More about: