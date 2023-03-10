KTSA KTSA Logo

Trey Ware Quickie: Trey Speaks to Local Businessman Adam Blanchard About Ludacris Prop A – VOTE NO!

By Elaine Rodriguez
March 10, 2023 6:25AM CST
Share
Trey Ware Quickie: Trey Speaks to Local Businessman Adam Blanchard About Ludacris Prop A – VOTE NO!
Trey Ware Show

For more info on Bexar County elections go to: https://www.bexar.org/1568/Elections-Department

To read the proposed charter go to: https://sanantonioreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/San-Antonio-Justice-Charter-1.pdf

To get the list of candidates and ballot order go to: https://www.sa.gov/Directory/News/Press-Releases/Ballot-Order-Set-for-City’s-May-General-Election

TIME TO INFORM YOUR FRIENDS, YOUR BUSINESSES AND TELL THESE CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR COUNCIL AND MAYOR SEATS NEED TO BE AGAINST THE CHARTER IF THEY WANNA WIN

More about:
550 AM KTSA
Justice Charter
SA Business
trey ware

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training
2

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northwest side shopping center. Victim in critical condition
3

Residents who witnessed deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side reportedly receiving death threats
4

Man dead from gunshot wounds found in burning apartment on San Antonio's Northeast side
5

11-year-old boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself in the head