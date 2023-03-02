Trey Ware Quickie: Trey speaks to Rebecca Kiessling a mother who lost 2 sons to fentanyl and mocked by Biden

Yesterday, Biden was asked about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tweet below

“Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl,” Greene tweeted after the hearing.

Biden responded “Isn’t [Marjorie Taylor Greene] amazing? Oof,” as he laughed

“I should digress, probably, I’ve read, she, she was very specific recently, saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,”