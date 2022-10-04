KTSA KTSA Logo

Trey Ware Quickie: Trey talks to Bexar County Judge Candidate Trish DeBerry about Being Targeted by Dark Money

By Elaine Rodriguez
October 4, 2022 6:33AM CDT
Trish Deberry tells Trey that this past week someone got into the Bexar County Judge race and they announced themselves as Friends of Bexar LLC. They have bought more than $259,000 worth of tv advertising time in the San Antonio area for the purpose of attacking Republican nominee Trish Deberry.

BUT the good ole boy system is not gonna scare Trish DeBerry off. “I’m no shrinking violet Trey” She’s in it to win it!

Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

