KTSA KTSA Logo

Trey Ware Quickie: Vote Against the SA Justice Charter

By Elaine Rodriguez
March 3, 2023 6:42AM CST
Share
Trey Ware Quickie: Vote Against the SA Justice Charter

Trey Ware breaks down the San Antonio Justice Charter that will be on the ballot May 6 2023 City and School elections.

For more info on Bexar County elections go to: https://www.bexar.org/1568/Elections-Department

To read the proposed charter go to: https://sanantonioreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/San-Antonio-Justice-Charter-1.pdf

To get the list of candidates and ballot order go to: https://www.sa.gov/Directory/News/Press-Releases/Ballot-Order-Set-for-City’s-May-General-Election

TIME TO INFORM YOUR FRIENDS, YOUR BUSINESSES AND TELL THESE CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR COUNCIL AND MAYOR SEATS NEED TO BE AGAINST THE CHARTER IF THEY WANNA WIN

 

More about:
AM 550
Bexar elections
Ron Nirenberg
SA Justice charter
trey ware

Popular Posts

1

Medical Examiner identifies driver killed in crash on San Antonio's Northwest side
2

1 teen dead, another wounded in shooting near San Antonio playground
3

DPS video shows chase led by 15-year-old human smuggler suspect, 7 illegal immigrants arrested
4

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training
5

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northwest side shopping center. Victim in critical condition