News
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
Bob Webster
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homeowner Talk Radio
Featured Programming
Texas News Radio
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Listen To Us
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
KTSA
Listen
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
11:00am - 1:00pm
News
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
Bob Webster
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homeowner Talk Radio
Featured Programming
Texas News Radio
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
/
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
KTSA Shows
Trey Ware Quickie: When will Ukraine ask for this?
By
Elaine Rodriguez
Recent articles by Elaine Rodriguez
TUNE IN AT 7:20AM WHERE TREY WARE SPEAKS TO SHERIFF SALAZAR ON ANAQUA SPRINGS DEATHS
RSVP here for city manager public forum
Covington students speak out
Trey Ware: Robert Francis Wants You To Know This
Trey Ware: This Slate article says it all
View More
January 30, 2023 5:13AM CST
Share
More about:
Biden
China
President Zelenskyy
Russia
trey ware
Ukraine
WWIII
Popular Posts
1
Sinkhole opens up in San Antonio shopping center parking lot
2
Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
3
San Antonio TV sports anchor arrested on suspicion of DWI
4
7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
5
Two women found shot to death in northeast side hotel room
You Might Also Like
San Antonio News
San Antonio TV sports anchor arrested on suspicion of DWI
San Antonio News
Sinkhole opens up in San Antonio shopping center parking lot
San Antonio News
7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County