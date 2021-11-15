      Weather Alert

Trey Ware with a quick take on the Rittenhouse case

Elaine Rodriguez
Nov 15, 2021 @ 5:19am

Quick take on Rittenhouse case as the trial nears closing

TAGS
Kenosha ktsa Kyle Rittenhouse Rittenhouse San Antonio trey ware
