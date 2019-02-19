Trey Ware: Would You Support A Law That Required This?

A new bill under consideration in Arizona would require almost everyone to turn their DNA over to the state to be maintained in a massive DNA database.

Senate Bill 1475 requires the Arizona Department of Public Safety to maintain the collected DNA along with the person’s name, Social Security number, date of birth and last known address.

The DNA could then be used by law enforcement in a criminal investigation, and could also be provided to someone conducting “legitimate research.”

And the kicker – the state just might charge residents $250 for the “privilege” of submitting their DNA.

No other state is doing anything on this grand of a scale, but legislators around the USA are watching Arizona closely.

Want a driver’s license? Submit your DNA. Want to do business with the state? Submit your DNA. Want to buy or sell a home? Open wide for the swab.

The Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act is a federal law which prohibits employers from using DNA testing as a condition of employment, but various state entities might be able to skirt the law, and require citizens to comply.

The Arizona Police Association, the Arizona Mortgage Lenders Association, the Arizona Association of Realtors and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Arizona all stand opposed as do many so-called free citizens in Arizona.