Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
KTSA Shows
Ware and Rima
Trey’s Take 4th of July and other stuff
Trey Ware
Jul 1, 2021 @ 3:34am
Catching up with thoughts on 4th of July and more.
TAGS
border
Donald Trump
July 4th
Onlyfans
Popular Posts
Dave Says: Bless them, don’t enable them
Motorcyclist dead after accident on I-10 W
Man barges into Bexar County Elections office, starts shooting
New Braunfels camp counselor concocts story about kidnapping attempt
Texas hacker says smart meters secrets are being spilled
Recent Posts
Shooters crash into a house during a drive-by shooting on San Antonio’s West side
47 mins ago
YouTuber finds scooter, sunglasses and an iPhone during dive at San Antonio River Walk
1 hour ago
Trey’s Take 4th of July and other stuff
4 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On