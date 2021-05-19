News
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Trey’s Take – America Is Back … In The Swamp
Trey Ware
May 19, 2021 @ 4:02am
President Joe Biden claims he has brought America back. He has! Right back to the swamp
America's back
China Russia
gas prices
Germany
inflation
Keystone pipeline
President Joe Biden
swamp
