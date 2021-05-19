      Weather Alert

Trey’s Take – America Is Back … In The Swamp

Trey Ware
May 19, 2021 @ 4:02am

President Joe Biden claims he has brought America back. He has! Right back to the swamp

TAGS
America's back China Russia gas prices Germany inflation Keystone pipeline President Joe Biden swamp
Popular Posts
Kate Brown’s New Announcement To Oregon ‘Your Body, My Choice’
Dallas, San Antonio and Oklahoma City to face 'nasty' severe weather
Trey Welcomes Slow Joe To Neanderthal Land
MIT graduate accused of murdering Yale student is arrested in Alabama by US Marshals
Supreme Court declines case over racial slur in workplace