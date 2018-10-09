TREY’s Take: An Important Reminder in the Midst of Chaos

“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us…” Heb 12:1

There are times in the middle of chaotic moments when a moment of clarity appears which always seem to refocus me on what is important – what really matters.

Such a moment happened this past weekend, and it came from the oddest of places.

As the political world was in turmoil over the battle of Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court was playing out another battle was being played on national television.

The UT Longhorns and OK Sooners were slugging it out in the Cotton Bowl.

UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a career day. For those who are into numbers he was 24 of 35 passes for 314 yards. He rushed 72 yards and scored 2 TD’s. He caught an 8 yard pass, and set a Longhorn record of 163 pass attempts without an interception. The offense ended the day with 501 total yards.

He was brilliant.

But it was what he did after the game that really mattered.

Ehlinger went on Instagram and wrote a message to his deceased dad, Ross, who passed in 2013. Here’s what he said:

“Dad, I know you’re having a party in Heaven right now. Every moment I know you’re with me and I am thankful for what you taught me when you were here. Always trying to make you proud.”

Such a great reminder in the midst of national chaos.

We are being watched. Watched by a God who cares how we act towards one another. Watched by loved ones in heaven who are pulling for us to run our race and make them proud. And we are being watched by little ones here who are learning how to deal with such situations by how we do it.

As the old saying goes, “What you do speaks so loudly I can’t hear what you are saying.”

Dear Sam, thanks for the very entertaining game Saturday! You were amazing!

Even more amazing was the reminder you gave us that what we do and how we do it matters.

God loves you and so do I.