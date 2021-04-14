News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
KTSA Shows
Ware and Rima
Trey’s Take On The Retirement Of One Of Our Own
Trey Ware
Apr 14, 2021 @ 4:32am
San Antonio legendary media personality is hanging up her headphones
TAGS
bling bling
Castro
Cisneros
Elizabeth Ruiz
Fiesta
Liz
news
pope
Rodeo
Sonny Melendrez
WarePair
Popular Posts
Gov. Abbott wants to 'make Texas a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State'
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of cyclist near downtown San Antonio
People in two cars exchange gunfire while traveling down busy Northeast Side street
San Antonio's Hispanic Elvis goes viral in TikTok video
Police discover body of a man in an alley on San Antonio's West Side
Recent Posts
Reynolds School District Needs To Do Better Math
2 hours ago
AP source: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison
3 hours ago
Student online slave-trading game sparks outrage in North Texas community
4 hours ago
Stay Connected
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON