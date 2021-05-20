      Weather Alert

Trey’s Take: The Upcoming UFO Report

Trey Ware
May 20, 2021 @ 4:05am

Trey lays the backgound, and is curious about your thoughts

TAGS
Military space aliens UFO UFO Report
Popular Posts
Supreme Court declines case over racial slur in workplace
Trey Welcomes Slow Joe To Neanderthal Land
MIT graduate accused of murdering Yale student is arrested in Alabama by US Marshals
'Great day for America': Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
City of Columbus reaches $10 million settlement with family of Andre Hill