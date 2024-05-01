KTSA KTSA Logo

Trey’s Take: Violence on College Campuses

By Elaine Rodriguez
May 1, 2024 4:54AM CDT
Share

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
2

San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues
3

Woman killed in Southeast side shooting identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

Woman shot in the back when after going outside to investigate noise on San Antonio's Northwest side, police say
5

San Antonio Police: Northside homeowner shoots two men stealing roofing materials from his front yard