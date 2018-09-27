TREY’s Take: We Must Do This – Before It’s Too Late

Anger. Hysteria. Rage.
They have engulf the American politic scene, and our Republic teeters in the balance.
Morals. Rules of order. The defense of individual liberty.
All are tossed on the trash-heap of American politics along with due process, the presumption of innocence, and the right to face your accuser.
Replaced by a “win at all costs” religion.
A modern-day crusade whereby all that matters is victory for your side – and those who disagree with you face the fires of the stake.
The great statesman John Adams said –
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
His words are still an undeniable truth.
I pray we recover our national morality, and the realization that there is a Higher Power (God) Who will ultimately judge us for our actions toward our fellow man.
Before it’s too late.