Trey’s WAKE UP CALL– Kavanaugh’s reputation is on trial (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Sep 27, 2018 @ 9:39 AM KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with callers about the dissection of Brett Kavanaugh’s life as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is called to testify against him. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey Fordtrey ware SHARE RELATED CONTENT Watch Kavanaugh and Ford hearings live Kavanaugh hearing live Kavanaugh school scrutiny underscores today’s teens worries TREY’s Take: We Must Do This – Before It’s Too Late High drama in Senate as Kavanaugh-Ford hearing nears Prayer For Our Country This Thursday