      Weather Alert

Trial begins for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

Associated Press
Nov 15, 2021 @ 3:12pm
Defendant Billy Chemirmir watches a recorded video deposition by victim Mary Bartel that was shown to jurors during his murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Chemirmir is charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS (AP) — The trial has begun for a man who is charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span.

Billy Chemirmir is being tried in Dallas in one of the deaths.

The 48-year-old faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea for him Monday on the charge as the trial got underway.

After Chemirmir’s arrest in March 2018 following an attack on a woman who survived, authorities found Harris’ body in her home.

In the following years, the number of people he was charged with killing grew.

Trial to start for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

Texas murder suspect accused in 3 attacks on elderly women

Man in country illegally charged with 11 murders in Texas

TAGS
Billy Chemirmir Chemirmir Lu Thi Harris texas
Popular Posts
Is China preparing for a war against America?
74-year-old sentenced after embezzling nearly $350K San Antonio dermatology practice
Portland’s Failed Leadership May Get Everyone Hurt
Biden’s gun control proposal won’t be enforceable without a national firearms registry
Veterans Day deals around San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On