Trial begins for San Antonio man accused of stabbing friend to death

Legal law concept image gavel on desk in office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The murder trial of a San Antonio man accused of stabbing his friend to death on the South Side is now underway.

Prosecutors say Abel Garcia, 38, stabbed Albert Adame, 44, at a home in early 2020, and he now faces anywhere from 5 years to life in prison if convicted.

Police say Garcia stabbed Adame in the home before approaching his sister, Michelle Adame. Investigators say she kicked Garcia away from her, at which point he left the house.

Adame was taken to the hospital after police arrived, but he later died.

KSAT-TV reports Garcia and Adame were friends and that there was no fight before the attack. At least one other witness showed up in time to see the stabbing.

The trial for Garcia is taking place in the 379th District Court.